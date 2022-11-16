Does Warzone 2.0 Have Proximity Chat? How to Use and Turn It Off

Since the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, many players have noticed the proximity voice chat that was enabled in the Invasion game mode of Modern Warfare 2. This would allow any other players within a set range of you to hear your voice chat. Let’s go over if this will be available in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Warzone 2.0 and how you can mute it.

Does Warzone 2.0 Have Proximity Chat

Don’t be surprised if you hear someone talking as you run around and gear up in Warzone 2.0 as it does have proximity voice chat. The addition of proximity voice chat was originally planned to be in Warzone 2.0 and it was casually added to the larger-scale game modes in Modern Warfare 2 for some reason, which threw a lot of players for a loop.

However, this has let many players get ready for Warzone 2.0 as they now know what to expect with proximity chat and how to use it to their advantage. Many players might not even notice the proximity voice chat as once they get all of their friends to get Warzone 2.0 they won’t use the in-game voice chat at all.

It is only when you need to communicate with your random teammates or talk some trash to the squad you are fighting that you will really notice the proximity voice chat in the game. Just make sure you have push to talk on or mute your mic if you want to make a sneaky play. You wouldn’t want the team you are sneaking up on to hear you call something out and go on high alert.

How to Disable Proximity Chat in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

If you don’t want to worry about enemies hearing you as you sneak up on them or have to deal with the enemy’s background mic noises in your ears, there is a way to turn off proximity chat for Modern Warfare 2. To disable it all you need to do is go into your audio settings and find the voice chat section

Once you are in this section of your settings just turn off the Proximity Chat option. This will disable the system while still allowing you to communicate with your squad. Now no enemies will be able to hear you, but you also won’t be able to hear them anymore.

There is also the option to turn off the Last Words voice chat. This is the chat that you hear when you kill someone and send to someone else when you die. By turning this off you will disable it both ways, so you won’t hear anyone and they won’t hear you. This way you can still give callouts to your teammates right as you die and you don’t have to worry about anyone else hearing them.

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 is free to play now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 16th, 2022