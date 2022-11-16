Sometimes the price is a steep entry barrier for most players, and in most cases, it determines if a player will or will not buy the game. November 16 came with some strong contenders in the First Person Shooter genre with the launch of Modern Warfare 2’s Season One and Warzone 2‘s launch, and many players are wondering if they need to buy Modern Warfare 2 to play Warzone 2. Luckily for them, we will answer this question.

Do You Need to Buy Modern Warfare 2 to Play Warzone 2?

No, players do not need to buy Modern Warfare 2 to play Warzone 2. Warzone 2 is a free-to-play title and a standalone game that does not need to have Modern Warfare 2 installed. Now players can rest assured that if they want to play the new Battle Royale experience from the creators of Call of Duty: Warzone.

Warzone 2 launched on November 16, and there already are thousands of players grinding through the game’s battle pass while learning the new map on which their next matches will take place.

Call of Duty: Warzone was also a free-to-play experience, and it suffered from one of the many issues with this business model. After the game’s launch, Warzone was being hit with thousands of cheaters, and many players replaced the title with other titles like Apex Legends. Over the years, the developers took many measures to relieve the community from this issue, and players can only hope that this is no longer an issue in Warzone 2.

Modern Warfare 2 Season One brought many operators and weapons, and camos. Warzone 2 players can also get their hands on these items.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

- This article was updated on November 16th, 2022