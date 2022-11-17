Warzone 2 DMZ Storm the Stronghold Mission Guide: How to Get Stronghold Keycards and Extract the White Lotus Intel

Storm the Stronghold is the first mission you need to complete after the first preliminary assignments in Warzone 2 DMZ. While this mission is very fun, it can be confusing how to complete it, especially when it comes to the Stronghold Keycards and White Lotus intel. Here is how to complete the Strom the Stronghold mission in Warzone 2 DMZ.

How to Acquire a Stronghold Key in Warzone 2

Whether you go in alone or as a squad with your friends, the first step to the Strom the Stronghold mission in Warzone 2 DMZ is to acquire a Stronghold Keycard. There are two primary ways to do this. The first is to get one via a random enemy soldier drop and the second way is to buy one from a Buy Station.

The first method is difficult and unpredictable, but if you go to specifically marked bases on the map like the Cargo Ship icon or the Airfield icon, your chances of getting a soldier to drop a Stonghold Keycard is higher.

The second and more consistent method of acquiring Stronghold Keycards is to purchase them from Buy Stations. Not every Buy Station has the option to buy a Stronghold Keycard, but most do. To find a Buy Station, pull up your tac-map and ping the shopping cart icon.

A Stronghold Keycard costs $5,000 at Buy Stations, so be sure to complete a contract or loot the surrounding buildings to build up your cash. Once you’ve acquired a Stronghold Keycard, you’re ready for the next step of the Storm the Stronghold mission.

How to Extract White Lotus Intel in Warzone 2 DMZ

The next two steps of the Storm the Stronghold mission are to clear a Stronghold of enemy combatants and extract the White Lotus intel found on Stronghold guards. To start, find a nearby Stronghold by opening your tac-map and pinging the icon that looks like a castle. You could activate a UAV tower before storming the Stronghold, which would definitely benefit you.

Once you’ve found a Stronghold, look around the exterior for a door. Use your Stronghold Keycard on it and prepare for a close-quarters fight. There are around five or six enemies in Strongholds, two of which usually have riot shields. Be cautious and check every corner.

As you are clearing out the Stronghold, be sure to check each of the items that each enemy drops. Every stronghold enemy has the chance to drop White Lotus intel, so it is only a matter of time before you find one.

After clearing out the Stronghold and securing one White Lotus intel, open your tac-map and ping an Exfil, which looks like the blue figure exiting a door. Get to that location and call in a chopper. Lay low and, once the chopper arrives, jump into it and wait for it to fly away.

And just like that, you’ve successfully completed the Storm the Stronghold mission Warzone 2 DMZ. With the mission complete, you’ll receive many more standard Tier I missions to complete as well as White Lotus missions.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 17th, 2022