Where to Find the Dead Drop in the Zaya Observatory in Warzone 2 DMZ

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Finding the Zaya Observatory dead drop is the first task in completing the Pathfinder mission in Warzone 2 DMZ. If you want to unlock the Black Mous mission, you need to complete the Pathfinder mission which involves finding the Zaya Observatory dead drop in DMZ. We’ve got you covered. Let’s get into it.

Zaya Observatory Dead Drop Location in DMZ

While Ashika Island is the shiny new toy, the Zaya Observatory dead drop is found in Al Mazrah. More specifically, this dead drop is found at the Zaya Observatory POI (surprise, surprise).

The Zaya Observatory dead drop is a dumpster found in the northeast section of the POI. When you see the observatory building, continue east until you see a burger sign. The dead drop is located just underneath that sign.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In the image above, you’ll see the exact location of the Zaya Observatory dead drop. While you can store weapons and valuables in dead drops to decrease the refresh time of your insured weapon, if you are completing the Pathfinder mission, you need to open the dead drop and stow the GPS.

How to Complete the Pathfinder Mission in DMZ

Now that you have the GPS, you need to visit all 17 POIs in Al Mazrah in one deployment. This may sound hard, but it isn’t too bad. For starters, you’ll want an armored vehicle.

Once you have an armored vehicle, drive to Al Sharim Pass. Continue up toward Maqizeh Marshland and then rotate clockwise. By doing this, you’ll visit every POI and be able to extract with the GPS.

The key is to skim past the outside of the POIs and wait for the “POI visited” message. Also, make sure you don’t miss any POIs. The last thing you want is to retrace your steps looking for the one POI you missed.

- This article was updated on February 17th, 2023