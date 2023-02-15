How to Unlock Black Mous Missions in DMZ

Black Mous is the third faction in Warzone 2 DMZ, but not the last. You might be wondering how you can quickly unlock the Black Mous faction so you can complete the harder missions in DMZ. If you are, you’ve come to the right place.

How to Get All Black Mous Missions in Warzone 2 DMZ

To unlock Black Mous faction missions in Warzone 2 DMZ, you first need to complete the intro missions. You are locked in to three missions at the beginning of Warzone 2 DMZ Season 2, so complete those as fast as possible.

Once you have completed Hostiles Located and the other two intro missions, you’ll need to unlock the White Lotus missions and complete them. Once all the White Lotus tier one missions are done, you’ll be one step closer to unlocking the Black Mous missions.

Next, you need to unlock the Legion missions. Once that is done, you need to complete all the Legion tier one missions.

Finally, you need to double back to the White Lotus missions and complete the White Lotus tier two row of missions. With all of that done, you will unlock the Black Mous missions.

To unlock the Black Mous missions, you need to complete the “Train Tracks” White Lotus mission and the “Untraceable” Legion mission. To complete those missions, you need to complete the White Lotus tier two missions and the Legion tier one missions.

After all of that, you’ll unlock the tier one Black Mous missions and be able to continue through them to bank great gear, cosmetics, weapons, and keys. With the Black Mous missions unlocked, it’s time to get to work!

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 15th, 2023