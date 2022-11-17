Are you wondering what the QS Soldier Kills stat is on the post-match stats table? Warzone 2 brings two new modes called Battle Royale and DMZ that pit teams of players against each other. The post-match stats screen provides you with all the information regarding your performance during a match. However, one stat that has never existed before may confuse you, and that is AQ Kills. One fun aspect of these modes is the ability to complete objectives in specific areas of the new Al Mazrah map. Here is everything you need to know about the AQ Soldier Kills stat and how to achieve it in Warzone 2.

What are AQ Soldier Kills in Warzone 2?

AQ Soldier kills are the total number of AI enemy kills you had during your match. When you defeat these AI controller soldiers during a match, their deaths are recorded separately from other stats like Operator Kills (other players). While this stat is probably not the most important, it can be fun to see how badly you wrecked the Al-Qatala terrorist organization. You will find the AQ soldiers in all game modes, including Battle Royale and DMZ playlist variations.

They are called AQ due to their affiliation with the Al-Qatala terrorist organization. The AQ NPCs can be primarily found guarding Strongholds, Black Sites, and The Gulag locations where you can get valuable loot like your Loadout. They are not as dangerous as real players but don’t sleep on them because they can still cause you issues. The Chemist, for instance, is surrounded by a group of AI terrorists that can quickly overwhelm you if you are not careful.

Why Are There AI Soldiers in a Multiplayer Game?

Activision’s decision to include AI soldiers in Warzone 2.0 is brilliant. The AQs bring the Al Mazrah map to life and give players extra challenges when not going up against other Operators. This makes Warzone a fun PvE and PvP game in a genre that is traditionally dominated by PvP only.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on November 17th, 2022