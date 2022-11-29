Warzone 2 DMZ Badge of Honor Mission Guide: How to Acquire a Basilisk

Missions are central to Warzone 2 DMZ and one of the hardest ones is called Badge of Honor. In this mission, you’ll need to acquire a Basilisk, which is a semi-auto revolver pistol, and then get 13 headshots with the Basilisk. Much like the Key Elimination mission, this mission can be very difficult. Here is how to complete the Badge of Honor mission in Warzone 2 DMZ.

How to Acquire a Basilisk in a Police Station

The first and hardest part about the Badge of Honor mission is acquiring a Basilisk. Though it will come down to RNG, the best place to find a Basilisk is in a police station.

There are several police stations in Al Mazrah City itself. Two great places to visit while completing missions like Data Collection is the police station at the northwest part of Al Mazrah City and the police station on the river at the southeast outskirts of Al Mazrah City.

The best way to get a Basilisk is to buy one from a Buy Station. If you can’t find a Basilisk in the Buy Station, check a different one or buy a Police Station key. With this key, you can enter the Police Station which is on your tac-map at the east edge of Al Mazrah City. In there, you’ll easily find a Basilisk.

Once you’ve acquired a Basilisk, we recommend that you exfil as quick as possible. The reason you want to exfil with the Basilisk in hand instead of trying to get the 13 headshots you need for the Badge of Honor mission is if you extract with the Basilisk, you will unlock it for later runs.

Now that you can equip the Basilisk in your Insured Slot 1, you can reenter DMZ with your Basilisk contraband weapon without worry. Now all you need to do is kill 13 enemies with Basilisk headshots.

The easiest way to do this is to go to groups of buildings and pick off NPCs one by one. Do not go for armored enemies as it will take too long to headshot them. The Basilisk has a lot of range, so if you feel confident in your aim, you can headshot NPCs from a ways away.

By completing the mission, you’ll get a Basilisk contraband weapon and 5,000 XP. And that is how you complete the Badge of Honor mission in Warzone 2 DMZ.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

- This article was updated on November 29th, 2022