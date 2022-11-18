Warzone 2 DMZ Key Elimination Mission Guide: How to Unlock a Locked Space

The Key Elimination mission in Warzone 2 DMZ starts easy enough but gets very difficult very fast. To complete the mission, you need to complete an Eliminate HVT contract, loot a key found on an HVT or elsewhere, and then use a key to unlock a locked space. Here is how to complete the Key Elimination mission in Warzone 2 DMZ.

How to Unlock a Locked Space in Warzone 2 DMZ

The beginning of the Key Elimination mission in Warzone 2 DMZ starts easy enough: complete an Eliminate HVT contract. Much like how you would start the Buried Barrels mission, open your tac-map and look for a target icon. Go to it, interact with the phone, and prepare for a difficult fight.

There will be a lot of enemy forces coming your way when you start the mission. One of the enemies will be the HVT that you need to eliminate. Once he is eliminated, check his body for a key.

Don’t worry if you don’t find a key on the HVT; at this point in the Key Elimination mission, you can find a key whenever you want and unlock a locked space whenever you want. Once you have acquired a key at some point in a DMZ match, you can now use any key, even the key acquired from the Big Spender mission, to unlock a locked space.

Unfortunately, keys are very difficult to use and understand in Warzone 2 DMZ. The way they work is you need to have a key in your backpack and hover over it. The key’s description will reveal a coordinate like G6 or B2. To use the key to unlock a locked space, you need to go to the coordinate and look around for locked areas.

Once you have found the locked area, use the key to unlock it. And just like that, you’ll have finished the Key Elimination mission in Warzone 2 DMZ. It isn’t required of the mission for you to extract successfully, but you won’t want your newly looted gear to go to waste. As a reward, you’ll get the Fanning Konig calling card and 7,500 XP.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on November 18th, 2022