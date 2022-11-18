Warzone 2 DMZ Big Spender Mission Guide: How to Acquire and Spend Cash

A surprisingly hard mission in Warzone 2 DMZ is the Big Spender mission. In it, you are required to acquire $60,000 cash and then spend $60,000 cash. While it is possible, we do not recommend trying to complete this mission in one DMZ run. Keep this mission active while completing other missions like Health Conscious and you’ll complete it in no time. Here is how to complete the Big Spender mission in Warzone 2 DMZ.

How to Acquire and Spend Cash in Warzone 2 DMZ

The key to acquiring cash fast in Warzone 2 DMZ is to know what to loot. Since there are a lot of items worth money littering the map, it can be hard to know what is worth picking up. As a general rule, only pick up items that are worth $500 or more.

The best way to earn cash fast in Warzone 2 DMZ is to complete Contracts. Whether for missions or for fun, Contracts will reward you with a lot of cash.

The place that has the highest value loot is the police station in Al Mazrah City. This is the same location that will help you easily complete the Data Collection mission. Here, you’ll find computer parts, expensive intel, laptops, and more that are worth a lot of cash. Since there are so many computer parts worth $100, collect them all because it will eventually add up.

When your backpack is full, open your tac-map and look for a Buy Station. The icon looks like a shopping cart. Once there, interact with the shop and sell everything in your backpack. Don’t worry, you won’t sell your contraband weapon. This will only sell the items worth cash that you’ve been collecting.

Selling and buying at a Buy Station is the best way to acquire and spend cash in Warzone 2 DMZ. Technically, you can find a lot of loose cash in cash registers and as dropped from enemies, but selling is a great method to get cash fast.

To spend cash in Warzone 2 DMZ, use the Buy Station to buy contraband weapons, Gas Masks, killstreaks, and other important gear. As mentioned previously, you most likely won’t spend $60,000 in one run, but chipping away at it slowly is the way to complete the Big Spender mission.

It is important to note that if you exfil with valuable items, it will turn into XP, not cash. The cash you could’ve gotten from selling your valuable items won’t count towards completing the Big Spender mission. Spend your items at a Buy Station before you leave.

Once the mission is complete, you’ll get the Cavern Boat Dock Shack Key and 7,500 XP. Keys are extremely confusing and difficult to use in Warzone 2 DMZ. While you are out completing other things like the Anti-Air mission, bring the key along and try to find its locked door.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 18th, 2022