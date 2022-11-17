What’s Worth Looting in Warzone 2 DMZ?

In Warzone 2 DMZ, there are lots of items lying around that you can collect and sell at Buy Stations for cash. The thing is, there are so many items that it can be hard to determine what is trash and what is treasure. Because of that, here is what you should loot in Warzone 2 DMZ.

Warzone 2 DMZ Looting Explained

As you explore Al Mazrah, you’ll quickly find that there are lots of items scattered throughout the map. Some items are worth very little and some are worth a lot. It may go without saying, but you want to loot the items that are worth more. A good reminder for yourself to know if something is worth looting is to remember to loot things worth $500 or more.

There are a lot of confusing aspects that make DMZ hard to understand, so when you come across toothpaste, you may not know if it is something you need or just trash. The items that you can equip and use are yellow and the items that are sellable for cash are white. In short, always grab yellow items because you can use them or Exfil with them, and only grab the most valuable white items.

To find valuable items, try to go to office buildings and hotels. Buildings that have computers in them generally have items that are worth more since the collectibles available in computers are worth more. Grab thumb drives, hard drives, and laptops if you want to make a lot of cash by looting.

And that is how looting works in Warzone 2 DMZ. Remember, you will start with a small backpack which can’t carry much, so prioritize. As you find bigger backpacks, you’ll be able to be less picky and more grabby when it comes to looting valuable items.

As you start to understand how DMZ works, you’ll want to complete the Storm the Stronghold mission. Make sure you are ready and prepare for a fun ride.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on November 17th, 2022