Warzone 2 DMZ: Where to Find Gas Masks and How to Counteract Radiation

Radiation is a problem in Warzone 2 DMZ. If you want to get to the Chemist, who is found in the middle of the radiation circle, and make it out with the M13B, you’ll need to get a Gas Mask or have Radiation Blockers on hand. Here is how to find a Gas Mask or Radiation Blockers in Warzone 2 DMZ.

How to Get a Gas Mask in Warzone 2 DMZ

There is no surefire way to loot Gas Masks in Warzone 2 DMZ. Because of that, you’ll have to resort back to RNG. Keep searching duffel backs and caches and you’ll stumble upon a Gas Mask sooner or later. Though this isn’t confirmed, we felt it easier to find a Gas Mask in buildings around the radiation circle.

If looting doesn’t work, the best way to acquire a Gas Mask in Warzone 2 DMZ is to buy one at a Buy Station. You’ll need a couple of thousand worth of cash which you can get quickly by completing Contracts. Not all Buy Stations will have a Gas Mask for sale, so just keep searching until you find one.

With a Gas Mask automatically equipped, you’ll be able to enter the radiation circle without worrying. You’ll see the mask’s oxygen decreasing by looking at the bottom right of the screen, next to your health and shields.

The only other way to counteract radiation in Warzone 2 DMZ is to use Radiation Blockers. Like Stims for health, Radiation Blockers are also found in medicine cabinets and first-aid kits on the walls in bathrooms and houses.

To use a Radiation Blocker, open your backpack, hover over the Radiation Blocker, and press equip. You’ll pop the Radiation Blocker pill which will start a timer. You’ll have 120 seconds to be resistant to radiation.

And those are the two ways to counteract radiation in Warzone 2 DMZ. Either snag a Gas Mask, which you can Exfil with and reenter Al Mazrah with, or use Radiation Blockers.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available right now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 17th, 2022