Warzone 2 DMZ Health Conscious Mission Guide: Where to Find Bandages and Stims

There are a lot of fun missions to play through in Warzone 2 DMZ and one of them is called Health Conscious. In this mission, you need to loot a medicine cabinet and extract nine Stims and six bandages. When it comes to DMZ missions, remember they are very hard to complete in one go. Here is how to complete the Health Conscious mission in Warzone 2 DMZ.

How to Get Bandages and Stims in Warzone 2 DMZ

What makes the Health Conscious mission in Warzone 2 DMZ so difficult is the fact that you need to extract nine Stims. Extracting six bandages is doable in one run and looting a medicine cabinet is easy if you know where to look. Luckily, medicine cabinets are the best places to find bandages and Stims.

Every building has a bathroom, so to check off the first requirement, go to a bathroom and open the medicine cabinet, which is the mirror above the sink. This is a good spot to find bandages and Stims, too.

Bandages are found in various locations throughout Al Mazrah, so you shouldn’t have too hard a time coming across six of them. The best places to find bandages are in bathrooms, hospitals, and medical centers. Be sure to check all first-aid kits that are on the walls too as they often hold Stims and bandages.

There is a location on the north side of Hafid Port that is great for getting Stims. The location is a parking lot with two ambulances and a medical kiosk set up outside in a parking lot. Along with other great items like Self Revives and Gas Masks, if you’re lucky, you’ll find a couple of Stims.

Remember to exfil with what you have—don’t try to get all nine Stims and six bandages in one DMZ match. It is too risky and time-consuming. Because the Hafid Port location is next to a spawn, you’ll be able to visit it often and complete the Health Conscious mission easily.

If you are consistent and careful, you’ll complete the Health Conscious mission in Warzone 2 DMZ. As a reward for completing the mission, you’ll get a White Lotus emblem and 5,000 XP.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on November 18th, 2022