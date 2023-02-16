Where to Find IFAK in DMZ

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

With the Warzone 2 DMZ Legion missions unlocked, you’ll now need to complete the Health Conscious mission which involves extracting one IFAK. However, IFAKs can be hard to come by in DMZ. For that reason, here is where you can find an IFAK to complete the Health Conscious mission.

How to Get IFAK in Warzone 2 DMZ

Since IFAK stands for individual first aid kit, the best place to find IFAKs in DMZ is in first aid kits and medicine cabinets. While you are searching for a self revive, you can easily stumble upon an IFAK.

You can find an IFAK on either Al Mazrah or Ashika Island. You can most likely find an IFAK in Building 21 too, but getting there is a challenge.

All loot in Warzone 2 DMZ is randomized, so there is no guaranteed way to get an IFAK. All you have to do is continue to search first aid kits and medicine cabinets.

First aid kits and medicine cabinets are found in kitchens and bathrooms. Almost every building has a bathroom, so be sure to search them for IFAKs.

How to Complete the Health Conscious Mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

Once you have found one IFAK, all you need to do to complete the Health Conscious mission is to extract. Sometimes, this can be easier said than done. Pull up your tac-map, ping an extraction zone, navigate over to it, call in the helicopter, and get out of there.

If you successfully extract with an IFAK in your backpack, you’ll check that objective off of the Health Conscious mission. All you need to do now is find bandages and you’ll complete the mission.

- This article was updated on February 16th, 2023