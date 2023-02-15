For some reason, you can’t deploy with a revive pistol in Warzone 2 DMZ. Since revive pistols are essential for solo players and are really great for squads, you’ll want to know where to find a revive pistol on Ashika Island in DMZ.

All Ashika Island Revive Pistol Locations in DMZ

Arguably better than the self revive, a revive pistol allows you to pick yourself up after getting knocked. You can also use a revive pistol four times to pick up your knocked squadmates. Needless to say, revive pistols are essential.

Since there is no way to deploy into Ashika Island or Al Mazrah with a revive pistol, your first objective when you spawn in should be to find a revive pistol. Luckily, the areas where you first spawn are some of the best places to look for revive pistols.

It all comes down to RNG, but to find a revive pistol on Ashika Island, look in the duffel bags close to where you spawn. Every spawn location on Ashika Island has a few duffel bags lying around nearby. These are usually filled with essential loot like better armor vests, gas masks, and even revive pistols.

The next best place to look for revive pistols on Ashika Island is first aid kits. By searching first aid kits, you have a chance of locating a revive pistol. This will also come down to RNG, but getting radiation pills or a self revive isn’t bad either.

First aid kits can be found in kitchens and bathrooms on Ashika Island. Search the buildings that have establishments since those will have kitchens and bathrooms with first aid kids. With luck, you’ll get a revive pistol in no time.

That is how to secure a revive pistol on Ashika Island in DMZ. If you need help with specific missions, like the Hostiles Located mission, we’ve got you covered.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 15th, 2023