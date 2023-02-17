Warzone 2 DMZ Muddy Waters Mission Guide: Shadow Company USB, Ashika Island Intel, and Crown Intel Locations

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

One of the hardest missions so far in Warzone 2 DMZ Season 2 is the Muddy Waters mission. This is the tier one story mission for the Legion faction and it requires you to find and extract a Shadow Company USB, Ashika Island intel, and Crown intel. Remember that you don’t have to do this all in one run, but it is possible if you follow this helpful DMZ guide.

How to Get the Shadow Company USB Stick from the Ashika Island Beach Club Observatory Deck in DMZ

The first task in the Muddy Waters mission is to find and extract a Shadow Company USB stick from the Ashika Island Beach Club Observatory deck. To do this, head over to the pier at the southeast end of Beach Club.

Once you are there, swim over to the white rowboat beneath the pier building. If you look underwater, you’ll see a green light and two windows.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You need to swim underneath the pier building through the windows. Remember that you can melee the windows to swim through — that might save your life.

You won’t be able to hold your breath for very long, so the first thing you need to know is that you need to follow the spiral staircase up after every container you check. There is a pocket of air at the top of the spiral staircase, so visit that to catch a breath after each container you search.

There are three containers down here. Your goal is to search each one and look for an item called the Shadow Company USB. Once you find it, stow it and swim out of any window by meleeing it. Get to the surface as quickly as you can and you’re ready for the next task.

How to Get the Ashika Island Intel From the Underground Waterways in DMZ

The next task is the Ashika Island intel which is found in the underground Waterways. The Ashika Island intel is found extremely close to the Waterways dead drop.

If you’ve been down here before, you know that it is extremely dangerous. There are multiple heavily armored enemies as well as a Juggernaut. To get past them, you’ll want to enter the Waterways at the best location (which is not through Port Ashika).

Related: How to Defeat the Bombmaker in DMZ

To sneak past many of the enemies and just focus on the core minimum blocking the Ashika Island intel, you’ll want to enter the Waterways from the Tsuki Castle lift cables.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

As you can see in the image above, the Tsuki Castle lift cables are found in a cave. To get to them, enter the cave entrance near the back southwest of the castle. Once in the cave, take an immediate left and enter the first room on the left. You’ll see the lift cables dead ahead.

Descend down into the Waterways and, from here, you can peek behind the rocks to easily eliminate all of the enemies. Even solo players will find success with this technique. Just hide behind the rocks, plate up often, and put round after round right into the enemies’ heads.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

With all of the enemies dead, you can enter the Waterways and turn right. You’ll see a shipping crate at the back of the room. The Ashika Island intel is found there.

How to Get the Crown Intel From the Ashika Power Plant in DMZ

The last task in the Muddy Waters mission is to find and extract the Crown intel. By far, this is the most vague location out of the three.

Before we get too far, you should definitely bring a stronghold keycard on this deployment. If you didn’t, you can extract with the Shadow Company USB and Ashika Island intel and come back with a stronghold keycard or you can kill a few enemies around the stronghold to hopefully get a stronghold keycard.

As you can see in the image below, the Ashika power plant hinted at in the mission clue is the stronghold northwest of Tsuki Castle. Get there and use your stronghold keycard to get in.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

We recommend entering this stronghold on the east side, but the south side works as well. The best way to do this is to open the door, eliminate the three or four enemies in the main first room, and rush through the open doorway and up the stairs as fast as possible. There will be enemies up there as well, so stay alert.

Related: Where to Find a Revive Pistol on Ashika Island in DMZ

Once you are in the room on the second floor, you’ll find the Crown intel underneath the central control boards. Grab it quickly and run up the stairs to the roof. If you aren’t confident in being quick, you can easily defend this spot since the only entrance for the enemies is the stairs you took to get here.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Once you are on the roof, parachute off of it to safety. Find the nearest exfil site and navigate over to it quickly and safely. Call in the exfil and wait patiently. Hop onto the helicopter and, if you have all three tasks complete, you’ll complete the Muddy Waters mission in DMZ. Congratulations!

With the tier one Legion missions done, you can try your luck at the Smuggling Tunnels mission to finish up the tier two White Lotus missions. Ultimately, you’ll want to chip away at unlocking the Black Mous faction missions.

- This article was updated on February 17th, 2023