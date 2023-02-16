Where to Find the Waterways Dead Drop in Warzone 2 DMZ

If you are trying to complete the Break Check mission and need to know where the Waterways dead drop is in Warzone 2 DMZ, you’ve come to the right place. Hopefully, this is your first time figuring out how to get to the Waterways dead drop and not your fifth attempt at it. Either way, here is how to easily get to and use the Waterways dead drop in DMZ.

Where is the Waterways Dead Drop in DMZ?

The Waterways dead drop in DMZ is found on Ashika Island, so deploy there. Once you have deployed to Ashika Island, you need to make your way over to Port Ashika.

When you have arrived at Port Ashika, you now need to enter the waterway in the middle of the POI. This waterway has walkways on both sides that have highly armored guards, so be careful.

Our advice is to approach stealthily. Along with armored guards, there is a Juggernaut or two that will destroy you in seconds. If you aren’t prepared with a self revive, your chance at completing the Break Check mission in one go will be lost.

Swim under the water through the waterway. Veer right and, in the right corner of the walkway on the right, you’ll see a dumpster which is the Waterways dead drop. Your mission now is to quickly hop up there, open the dead drop, and dump the hard drive that you found at the car crash site.

You can clear out the entire area if you have a solid squad, but if you are rocking solo, we suggest sneaking in, popping a smoke grenade, and having a lot of armor plates to spare. The second you dump the hard drive, you’ll have completed the Break Check mission, so make that your priority.

Now you know where the Waterways dead drop is, but if you die while trying to complete the Break Check mission, you’ll have to start at the beginning. Secure the hard drive at Al Mazrah, deploy to Ashika Island, and try to get to the Waterways dead drop again.

- This article was updated on February 16th, 2023