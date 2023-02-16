Warzone 2 DMZ Break Check Mission Guide: Where to Find Waterways Dead Drop

Although missions were said to be much easier in Warzone 2 DMZ Season 2, the Break Check mission is one of the hardest yet. To unlock the Black Mous missions, you need to complete the Break Check mission in DMZ. Here’s how.

Where is the Car Crash Site Near the Observatory in DMZ?

We’ve pinpointed the exact location of the crash car site near the Observatory in another guide, so visit that for extra assistance. For your convenience, the image below shows you exactly where you can find the car crash site.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

When you get to the Zaya Observatory, you’ll see a crashed car on the side of the road. The car crash site you are looking for is the car on fire below the first crashed car on the plateau. Parachute down to that car and proceed to the next step.

How to Find and Extract the Hard Drive Near the Crash Site in DMZ

Once you are at the correct car crash site in DMZ, you need to collect the hard drive and successfully extract. The hard drive is near the front of the vehicle. Store it in your backpack and make your way to the nearest exfil point.

Where is the Waterways Dead Drop on Ashika Island in DMZ?

With the hard drive secured after exfiling, you’ll keep the hard drive and be able to deploy into Ashika Island. Normally, items vanish after exfiling, but for the Break Check mission, you’ll keep the hard drive. Deploy to Ashika Island with the hard drive in your backpack.

You only get one shot at doing this right. If you die during this attempt, you’ll lose the hard drive and need to visit the car crash site for another one. Keep that in mind.

The Waterways dead drop location is found at Port Ashika. At this POI, you’ll see an open tunnel with walkways on both sides and water in the middle. Follow the tunnel on the right side and you’ll come across a dumpster which is the Waterways dead drop.

Unfortunately, there are many heavily armed guards along the way to the Waterways dead drop, so we highly recommend doing this with a squad. Since you will lose the hard drive and need to start all over again at the car crash site in Al Mazrah if you die, bring your best gear and perks if you have them.

Once you have dumped the hard drive into the Waterways dead drop, you’ll complete the Break Check mission. You should be proud of yourself because this mission is really hard.

- This article was updated on February 16th, 2023