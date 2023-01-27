Enemies and Missions Will Be Easier in Warzone 2 DMZ Season 2

When Warzone 2 DMZ Season 2 launches, enemies and missions in DMZ will be easier. One of the biggest complaints about DMZ is that the missions and enemies are way too difficult.

Since DMZ is technically still in its beta, Season 2 will implement a tweak to the overall difficulty of the game that is much needed. Though there still isn’t great news for solo players, here are all of the enemy and mission changes coming in Warzone 2 DMZ Season 2.

How Will Enemy AI Change in Warzone 2 DMZ Season 2?

According to a new blog post on the Call of Duty website, it was acknowledged that the AI were too challenging for most DMZ players. To improve the overall experience for everyone, Season 2 will add balance changes to adjust the AI’s spawning, number of spawning, accuracy, range, and much more.

This is a huge improvement to Warzone 2 DMZ, especially for people who don’t have people to squad up with. With these AI changes, getting in, completing missions, and exfiling will still be challenging, but not impossible. More information about this will be available as the Season 2 release date gets closer.

How Will Missions Change in Warzone 2 DMZ Season 2?

Along with the enemy AI, faction missions are also getting a difficulty tweak. For many players, the faction missions were too tedious and grindy. In DMZ Season 2, the later tiered missions will still be difficult, but the overall difficulty of faction missions will be less aggressive.

While you are waiting for Season 2 to start, know that there will be three maps to play DMZ in when Season 2 starts. To prepare for Building 21, you might want to secure an access card or two or at least know how to get them.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 27th, 2023