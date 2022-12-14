Infinity Ward Has Bad News for Warzone 2 DMZ Solo Players

Many Warzone 2.0 players are excited about all the changes and additions that Season 1 brought to the game on December 14. The update added tons of fixes, additions, and even weapon balance changes to some fan-favorite options from skilled players. The DMZ game mode also received some changes, but according to a trusted source, DMZ solo players will have a hard time playing the game.

On December 14, the official CharlieIntel Twitter page made a tweet sharing some updates to DMZ solo players who are eager to learn more about the upcoming changes and additions they want developers to add to the game. According to the tweet, there are no plans for Solos, Duos, or Quads. This means DMZ solo players will keep running into Duos and Quads when playing on DMZ, facing many opponents with a clear disadvantage.

Some DMZ updates:



— No plans for solo, duos, or quads; want one entry point

— They want to bring dynamic weather, but still in the works

— Building 21 is not located in Al-Mazrah, players have to figure out how to access

— Major updates to DMZ Missions planned for S2 pic.twitter.com/ag4v8P0x3U — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) December 14, 2022

Many players have been asking for a solo game mode on DMZ. Any fan of the game can see across social media all the posts and requests DMZ solo players have made regarding this issue. Many solo players are forced to engage with enemy squads that easily outnumber them in Al Masrah. Making DMZ runs a frustrating and chaotic experience.

A solo game mode would fix this problem and allow solo players to experience the extraction game mode without worrying about running into several players and being killed in unwinnable engagements.

Besides this disappointing news, the tweet made by CharlieIntel shared that developers are working on a dynamic weather system they plan to implement into the game. This would make every DMZ run unique and exciting.

According to the tweet, the newly added Building 21 is not featured in Al Masrah. Players will have to figure out how to access the building. The developers are also planning on releasing some updates regarding DMZ missions.

DMZ solo players will have to keep dealing with these issues until the developers listen to their requests to improve their experience in the game mode. Luckily for players, Warzone 2.0 Season 1 brought some balance changes to the game mode, giving solo players more chances to succeed.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

- This article was updated on December 14th, 2022