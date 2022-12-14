Are you wondering where to find Blue Access Cards in Warzone 2 DMZ and how to use them? Players worldwide are reporting that they are finding two different access cards. The first access card says Building 21 Access Card, which is required to access the new area when it goes live (the devs aren’t telling us for whatever reason). The second one is a mysterious access card that says Blue Access Card with no additional information. We have, however, found reports from players worldwide that we can use to speculate what it means, how to use it, and why you want to use it. So here is everything you know about where to find Blue Access Cards in Warzone 2 and how to use them.

Where to Find Blue Access Cards in Warzone 2 DMZ and How to Use Them

You can loot Blue Access Keys from play supply drops and orange loot boxes. The Blue Access Key will tell you that it belongs to the DRC security staff, which provides access to the DRC security room near the data center. This makes sense per the little teaser in the Call of Duty blog, which says you can find Contraband in safes and particular areas requiring keycard access. Just like the Building 21 Access Card, you will need to extract the Blue Access Card to add it to your inventory for use at a later time.

One new weapon will be introduced with the Season 1 Reload update, which is the Chimera assault rifle. Unfortunately, little details on the Chimera have been released (we notice a pattern here), so these safes or secret areas could be the prime spot to loot this weapon. Nothing else is known now, like where the data center is, what is contained in it, and how exactly you need to use the Blue Access Card. We will update this guide once we learn more about the Blue Access Key.

- This article was updated on December 14th, 2022