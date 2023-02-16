Where to Find the Car Crash Site Near the Observatory in Warzone 2 DMZ

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you are trying to complete the Break Check mission in Warzone 2 DMZ, the first thing you need to do is find the car crash site near the Observatory. The mission doesn’t tell you where the location is other than by giving you a hint that it is on Al Mazrah and near the Observatory. DMZ is a hard game, and needing to find things like this makes it even harder.

Car Crash Near the Observatory Location in DMZ

After you’ve located the smuggling tunnels in Warzone 2 DMZ, you can head over to the car crash site near the Observatory to make progress through the Break Check mission. Deploy into Al Mazrah and look for the Zaya Observatory.

In the image below, you’ll see the exact location of the car crash near the Observatory. On the top ridge of the Observatory, you’ll see a crashed car. Below that car, you’ll see another crashed car, but this one is on fire. Go to that car.

The flipped-over car on fire is the car crash you’re looking for for the Break Check mission.

To continue forward with the Break Check mission, you need to extract the hard drive. This is found near the front of the car and can be safely pocketed in your backpack. Don’t worry, the car won’t explode.

When you have the hard drive, you then need to make sure you extract with it. Safely exfil so you can bring the hard drive to the Waterways dead drop on Ashika Island.

And that is all there is to finding the car crash near the Observatory in DMZ. If you want to know where the Waterways dead drop is on Ashika Island, visit our guide pages to find the answers to your problems.

- This article was updated on February 16th, 2023