Where to Find All Smuggling Tunnels in Warzone 2 DMZ

After you’ve unlocked the Legion missions in Warzone 2 DMZ, you’ll see a mission called Smuggling Tunnels which requires you to locate the smuggling tunnel in DMZ. Since there are technically three different maps, including Ashika Island, and each map is fairly large, where could the smuggling tunnels be? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Location of Smuggling Tunnels in DMZ

Instead of checking out Ashika Island and trying to open the Tsuki Castle doors, you’ll need to deploy to Al Mazrah to get to the smuggling tunnels.

There is only one smuggling tunnel in DMZ and they are located just north of Zarqwa Hydroelectric.

The only way into the smuggling tunnels is through a stronghold, so you’ll need to eliminate some of the nearby enemies to get a stronghold key.

With the key acquired, unlock the stronghold, loot the rooms, and see the stairs. This is how you get down to the smuggling tunnels. Be warned, there are many enemies down there, some with riot shields. You’ll likely want to bring a squad or a revive pistol.

To eliminate the enemies below, proceed with caution. Use smoke to mask your entrance and take out the enemies as fast as you can. Having a three-plated armor vest is also very helpful.

With the enemies cleared, you can freely explore the smuggling tunnels. Hopefully, you have the Smuggling Tunnels mission equipped so you can proceed to do the rest of the mission.

With the enemies cleared, you can freely explore the smuggling tunnels. Hopefully, you have the Smuggling Tunnels mission equipped so you can proceed to do the rest of the mission.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 16th, 2023