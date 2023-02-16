Crash Site Weapons Case Key Location in Warzone 2 DMZ

One of the first keys you get in Warzone 2 DMZ Season 2 is the crash site weapons case key. If you have this key in your possession, we’ll help you find the locations, and if you don’t have this key, we’ll tell you how to get it in DMZ.

Where is the Crash Site Weapons Case Location in DMZ?

Although Ashika Island is the shiny new toy, the crash site weapons case is found in Al Mazrah. The only change to the Al Mazrah map so far in Season 2 is a crash site just below the Sattiq Cave Complex.

As you can see in the image above, the exact location of the crash site weapons case is south of the Sattiq Cave Complex directly underneath the two orange pipes. You’ll see a supply drop stuck on the pipes. The crash site weapons case is found directly under that.

Be sure to bring a squadmate or a large backpack because you’ll get four really great weapons from the crash site weapons case, including a JOKR.

How to Get the Crash Site Weapons Case Key in DMZ

Now that you know where the crash site weapons case is in Al Mazrah, you will want to know how to get a crash site weapons case key if you haven’t already.

The only surefire way to get one is to complete the Make Contact mission. After completing the Make Contact mission, you’ll be rewarded with a crash site weapons case key.

Of course, like all keys in Warzone 2 DMZ, you can find a crash site weapons case by luck of the draw when looting. As you eliminate enemies, search caches, and basically loot everything, you might stumble upon a crash site weapons case.

Hopefully, you found this guide helpful and you exfiled safely with your gear and guns. We’ve got plenty more key guides where that came from, so be sure to come back if you’re ever in need of assistance.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 16th, 2023