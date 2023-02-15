How to Open the Tsuki Castle Doors in DMZ

At the heart of the Ashika Island in Warzone 2 DMZ is the Tsuki Castle. And just like you’d expect in a game filled with locked doors, the doors to Tsuki Castle are locked. If you want the special weapon cache and to defeat the Bombmaker, you need to open the castle doors in DMZ.

How to Find the Tsuki Castle Doors Key in Warzone 2 DMZ

To face the Bombmaker, who is like the Chemist but for Ashika Island, and steal the unique weapon in the weapon cache, you first need to open the Tsuki Castle doors. You can walk around the grounds as much as you want, but if you don’t find a way to open the main castle’s doors, you won’t get the best loot DMZ has to offer.

Arrive at the Tsuki Castle and try to sneak around any enemies guarding the grounds outside. These enemies are highly armored and highly dangerous, so sneak past them and get to the top of the roof.

Luckily, there are no soldiers patrolling the main Tsuki Castle grounds. However, from the top of the roof, you will see a robot with a sentry gun. This is your primary target.

If you destroy the sentry robot, then you can interact with it and get what you need to open the Tsuki Castle doors. You’ll want to bring an extremely powerful weapon like your best RPK loadout to take down the robot.

Like every NPC in DMZ, the robot is unrealistically accurate and unrelenting when it comes to dealing damage. You will definitely want to have a revive pistol and attack it with a squad. You can try it solo, but it will be much more difficult.

With the sentry robot dead, you can now open the Tsuki Castle doors. Make sure you prepare for the worst because the Bombmaker is a tough foe and his friends are pretty mean as well.

Though completing the Stronghold Reacquisition mission won’t help you get the key to opening the Tsuki Castle doors, it will help you unlock more missions and more ways to earn XP. If you earn enough, you can get your very own ISO Hemlock AR loadout.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 15th, 2023