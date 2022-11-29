Warzone 2 players are always looking for the best build available so they can defeat all their enemies and get the win they deserve in Al Mazrah. Well, lucky for you, we will give you the best RPK loadout in Warzone 2, so you can start getting all the wins you deserve.

Best RPK Loadout in Warzone 2

The RPK is an LMG that is rated as one of the best in Modern Warfare 2, and it is for a good reason. The RPK is the big brother of all AKs, and its firepower, and reasonable recoil, make it a top-tier option for players who are looking for the best mid to long-range weapon in the game.

To start with the best RPK loadout in Warzone 2, players will equip the TAC 597 Barrel. Improving the weapon’s damage range, bullet velocity, movement speed, and hip fire accuracy, making it excel at longer ranges at the cost of some recoil control and aim down-sight speed. This barrel will ensure players will hit their targets at medium to long distances while doing all the damage they can.

For the muzzle, players will use the Kastovia DX 90, this suppressor will improve recoil control, bullet velocity, recoil smoothness, and sound suppression at the cost of some aim-down sight speed, aiming stability, and aim walking speed. This suppressor will improve the weapon’s handling while keeping the damage range intact.

For the under barrel, players will equip the FSS Sharkfin 90. This is one of the few grips that do not hinder aim down sight speed while improving the weapon’s aiming idle stability, making it easier for players to stay on target.

For Lasers, players will use the FSS OLE-V Laser. This laser improves the weapon’s aim-down sight speed, aiming stability, and sprint-to-fire speed at the cost of being visible, being an easier target for players who look for lasers while scanning a location.

If players are intending to use this loadout for long-range engagements, they will equip a sight. To excel at long ranges, players will equip the SCHLAGER 3.4X. This optic gives enough zoom to acquire targets at longer ranges without decreasing the aim-down sight speed of the weapon.

If you have followed our RPK loadout, your build should have these attachments:

Barrel : TAC 597 Barrel.

: TAC 597 Barrel. Muzzle : Kasovia DX 90.

: Kasovia DX 90. Under barrel : FSS Sharkfin 90.

: FSS Sharkfin 90. Laser : FSS OLE-V Laser.

: FSS OLE-V Laser. Optic: Schlager 3.4X

For secondary weapons, players should consider equipping a fast-firing SMG like the Fennec 45. This SMG erases enemy players with incredible speed with the right attachments, so make sure you use the best Fennec 45 build you can get because you will need it when fighting against skilled opponents.

For Tactical and Lethal equipment, players can use anything from the Stim and Frag Grenade combo to Stunt grenades and Molotov Cocktails. Players should pick their equipment based on personal preference and experience.

Perks

For perks, players have a limited range of presets available. At the time of writing this article, players can not make their perk builds, so they have to use one of the many presets offered by the game’s developers. To equip the Fennec 45 as your secondary and increase your chances of success, players will have to use the Weapon Specialist perk package that contains the following perks:

Perk : Overkill.

: Overkill. Perk : Strong Arm.

: Strong Arm. Bonus Perk : Spotter.

: Spotter. Ultimate Perk: Survivor.

The Overkill and Strong Arm perk will allow players to win matches easily. The former allows players to carry a primary weapon in their secondary slot, while Strong Arm gives players a preview of their equipment trajectory when throwing grenades, but that is not it, it also allows players to throw equipment faster.

Spotter and Survivor will give players an advantage over sneaky players who like to leave claymores and mines all over the map. Spotter allows players to spot enemy equipment, killstreaks, field upgrades, and hack enemy equipment, while Survivor lets players get revived faster by allies besides automatically pinging enemies when downing them.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

- This article was updated on November 29th, 2022