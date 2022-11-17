Warzone DMZ Chemist Cheese: Unlock M13B Easy With Vehicle Strategy

In Warzone 2 DMZ, the Chemist is something of a miniboss that, when defeated, drops the M13B which you can then Exfil with to unlock permanently. While the Chemist is usually a tough enemy to take down, there is an extremely easy way to kill him and take his gear. Here is how to cheese the Chemist fight in Warzone 2 DMZ.

How to Easily Defeat The Chemist in Warzone 2 DMZ

Players have discovered that if you ram a vehicle into the Chemist, he dies instantly. Instead of sneaking around, tactically taking down his bodyguards, and then finally finishing the Chemist himself, simply get a car, drive into the radiation, and run over the Chemist.

According to @HummusThunder on Twitter, you can simply get a vehicle, run over the Chemist, hop out, steal his dropped items including the M13B, and then drive away. A classic hit-and-run.

how to get the m13b the easy way #MW2 pic.twitter.com/Yd4LLK6Mwe — • h (@HummusThunder) November 16, 2022

Though the vehicle strategy is easily the best, safest, and quickest method to take out the Chemist, we still recommend going into the radiation circle with a Gas Mask or Radiation Blockers. Also, don’t try to go in and quickly kill the Chemist when the timer is up and the radiation circle is expanding. Even if you have the gear, it is risky to be in the radiation for that long.

And that is how to easily kill the Chemist and snag the M13B. Remember that only one player in your squad can take the M13B and Exfil with the contraband weapon. Luckily, you can easily repeat this process to outfit everyone in your squad with the M13B.

- This article was updated on November 17th, 2022