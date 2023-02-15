Best ISO Hemlock Assault Rifle Loadout in Warzone 2.0

With the newest Season finally hitting Warzone 2.0, gamers are already on the search to get their hands on the best weapons available in the game. Those that are lucky enough to have unlocked the ISO Hemlock Assault Rifle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 should be happy to know they’ve found a gem.

Those that are great at building new rifles in the game using the excellent workbench features should have something that makes them feel unstoppable, but what items should players slap on their new favorite close to midrange Assault Rifle? Let’s dive right in and find out what will make this gun snap better than ever.

Best Loadout For ISO Hemlock In Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2

Players hoping to utilize the strengths of this particular gun should equip items that will help them in the short to medium-range combat situations where this gun works best. With that in mind, players should equip these items to ensure that they are ready for action.

Muzzle : ZULU-60

: ZULU-60 Barrel : Fielder-T50

: Fielder-T50 Laser : None

: None Optic : AIM OP-V4

: AIM OP-V4 Rear Grip : Players Choice

: Players Choice Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

While the ISO Hemlock is meant for close to medium-range combat, the options listed above are great options for this, as well as a bit of long-range combat. The Muzzle choice of the ZULU-60 will help players keep shots tight, even at slightly longer distances, while also giving a slight bit of recoil control and smoothness. It does slightly slow you down, but staying at a distance is more plausible here.

The Fielder T-50 is a great choice, as it increases the Damage Range, as well as the Bullet Velocity for this particular weapon. Keeping close or far, players can tag enemies no matter where they are. This gives the ISO Hemlock a bit more versatility on the field.

Choosing the AIM OP-V4, gamers will have the chance to practice some long-range combat, but still, have it usable in close-range situations. While the ADS may be slightly slower, having more Precision Sight when it comes to spotting your enemies can save you in a close battle.

Finally, the Underbarrel choice of the Lockgrip Precision-40 may also slow down your ADS speed a bit but will give you the chance to unleash a flurry of bullets from the hip without having to spray and pray. You’ll also see a reduced amount of recoil when using this, so bullets can hit the target perfectly.

Best Perks For ISO Hemlock

Gamers hoping to match their perks with their accessories should easily pick from the following list to ensure you’re ready to snag a victory on the field:

Bomb Squad

Double Time

Focus

High Alert

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 15th, 2023