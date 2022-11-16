Is Warzone 2.0 DMZ Free to Play?

After the wildly successful launch of Modern Warfare 2, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is finally here with an all-new extraction-based DMZ mode for players to enjoy. If you’re unfamiliar with the mode, it’s essentially Call of Duty’s take on Escape From Tarkov, dropping players into the Al Mazrah exclusion zone where they can secure new weapons and gear to help them on subsequent runs. The pricing model for Modern Warfare, Warzone 2.0, and DMZ is a bit unclear though, so which parts are paid and which parts are free? Is the new DMZ mode in Warzone 2.0 free to play?

Can You Play Warzone 2.0’s DMZ Mode for Free?

Yes, the DMZ mode in Warzone 2.0 is free to play. Just like the standard battle royale modes in Warzone 2.0, you can play the new DMZ mode without paying a cent. The only Call of Duty content that you have to pay for this year is Modern Warfare 2. You won’t be able to play the single-player campaign, multiplayer suite, or cooperative Spec Ops mode without purchasing the game.

To access DMZ, just boot up Warzone 2.0 and you should see it listed among the other game modes. Warzone 2.0 features the same solos, duos, trios, and quads playlist that players have come to expect from battle royale games in addition to new twists like Unhinged playlists and, of course, DMZ. All of your progression is shared between these modes though, including weapon loadouts, but they won’t carry over from Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer. Make sure to tweak your Warzone loadouts before dropping into DMZ for the first time.

DMZ has plenty of unique rewards to earn in addition to the standard weapon XP and Battle Pass tiers, such as the M13B assault rifle. You’ll have to defeat the Chemist and successfully extract from the area to unlock it, though, and this could be difficult if you’re playing solo or as a duo.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on November 16th, 2022