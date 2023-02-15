How to Defeat the Bombmaker in DMZ

Warzone 2 DMZ Season 2 has brought us Ashika Island and the Bombmaker. The Bombmaker is the boss much like the Chemist for Al Mazrah. If you want the Bombmaker’s weapon and access to the weapon cache in Ashika Island, then you need to know how to find and defeat the Bombmaker in Warzone 2 DMZ.

How to Find the Bombmaker in Warzone 2 DMZ

Unsurprisingly, the Bombmaker is found at Tsuki Castle, the center and the highest point of Ashika Island. He is holed up in the Tsuki Castle itself, so you need to sneak into the grounds.

There aren’t any soldiers patrolling the Tsuki Castle grounds, but there are many around the castle itself. Find ways to sneak past the enemies and onto the grounds.

The Tsuki Castle doors are locked and need to be unlocked by defeating the roaming robot sentry turret. This machine is a beast and can demolish you in seconds if you aren’t careful, so we recommend bringing a full squad and having revive pistols on hand.

Interact with the robot after you defeat it and you’ll be able to open the Tsuki Castle doors. Before you enter, ready up as best you can with armor plates, ammo, and lethals.

How to Defeat the Bombmaker in Warzone 2 DMZ

Unfortunately, Infinity Ward has learned from the Chemist cheese technique and put the Bombmaker inside. Currently, there is no easy way to defeat the Bombmaker.

The best advice is to enter Tsuki Castle carefully. Scan every room and watch your corners. Eliminate every enemy before going for the Bombmaker. Once the Bombmaker is mostly alone, throw your semtex grenades and other lethals to eliminate him quickly.

With the Bombmaker dead, one person can pick up his weapon and exfil with it. You can also loot Tsuki Castle and look for the weapon cache. You might stumble upon a key, which will help you later. Ultimately, you’ll want to safely and successfully exfil as soon as possible.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 15th, 2023