Warzone 2 DMZ Smuggling Tunnels Mission Guide: Where to Find Smuggling Tunnels

Contrary to Infinity Ward’s message about DMZ Season 2 missions being easier, the Smuggling Tunnels mission in Warzone 2 DMZ Season 2 is pretty difficult. If you are having trouble finding the smuggling tunnels, placing tactical cameras at the entrances, or extracting during the same deployment, this guide will help you figure out how to get through this difficult DMZ mission.

How to Locate the Smuggling Tunnels in DMZ

The first thing you need to do in the Smuggling Tunnels mission is to locate the smuggling tunnels. We have an entire guide on how to find them, so we recommend you follow that.

Below, you’ll see the exact location of the smuggling tunnels in DMZ. They are located on Al Mazrah and are beneath a stronghold just north of Zarqwa Hydroelectric.

Find a stronghold keycard from a nearby enemy, unlock the stronghold, and cautiously go down the ladder. There will be many enemies, some with riot shields, waiting for you in the smuggling tunnels, so we recommend going in with a squad and three plated armor vests.

How to Place Two Tactical Cameras Watching the Entrances in DMZ

Once you have cleared the smuggling tunnel of enemies, you are now free to loot and set up your tactical cameras. Doing this mission with a squad is great because if you both deploy with a tactical camera already equipped, you can complete this objective very easily.

All you need to do is place your tactical cameras near the two entrances to the smuggling tunnels. Angle the cameras so they watch the entrance and you’ll complete this objective. There may be additional tactical cameras in the tunnel that you can loot to complete this mission solo.

How to Extract in the Same Deployment DMZ

Last but not least, you need to extract successfully in the same deployment. While you can check finding the smuggling tunnel location off your list, the only way to get the tactical camera and extract objectives is to do them in the same deployment.

We recommend safely navigating to an extraction point as soon as possible. You don’t want to mess around with any other missions or objectives since getting into the smuggling tunnels and setting up the cameras is a whole process.

Get in, get out, and you’ll complete the Smuggling Tunnels mission. While you can complete many DMZ missions on Ashika Island, this one is only completed by heading back to Al Mazrah. While you’re there, you might as well check out the location of the crash site weapons case key that you got from completing the Make Contact mission.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 16th, 2023