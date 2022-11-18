Warzone 2 DMZ Buried Barrels Mission Guide: Where to Find Radioactive Caches

In Warzone 2 DMZ, there are some missions that have challenging parts to them like the Buried Barrels mission. On the surface, completing a Secure Radioactive Material contract and looting four items from radioactive caches seems pretty straightforward, but it’s not. Here is how to complete the Buried Barrel mission in Warzone 2 DMZ.

How to Find Radioactive Caches in Warzone 2 DMZ

To start the Buried Barrels mission, you need to open your tac-map and locate a Secure Radioactive Material contract. The icon looks like a radioactive symbol. Ping it, find the phone, and start the contract.

Your next objective is to find the geiger counter. Open your tac-map again and head to the location marked on your map. Once you’ve found the geiger counter (which will replace your Stims tactical equipment, so be careful if you are working on the Health Conscious mission) you’ll need to open your tac-map again and start looking for the radioactive cache in the area designated on the map.

Once you are in the right area, hold down the tactical equipment button to use the geiger counter. This part works like a game of hot and cold. The closer the number is to 10, the closer you are to the radiation cache. Don’t worry, you don’t need a Gas Mask for this mission.

The radiation caches are barrels buried in the ground, hence the name of the mission. They are silver, round, and about the size of a tire wheel. Once you’ve found one, loot everything inside. You’ll need to do this one more time to complete the Secure Radioactive Material contract and complete your Buried Barrels mission.

And just like that, you have completed the Buried Barrels mission in Warzone 2 DMZ. As a reward, you’ll get the SP-R 208 contraband weapon, which is a great weapon, and 7,500 XP. With this mission complete, you can now move on to others like the Anti-Air mission.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on November 18th, 2022