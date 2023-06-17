Where to Find and Use the Veterinarian Key in Warzone DMZ

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

Warzone 2 DMZ players can find a truly wide array of keys while exploring all of its available maps, some of which can open the way to a few truly lavish items. Now, so that you can truly say you completed every challenge and explored every cranny of Vondel, here’s how to get and where to use the Veterinarian Key in Warzone 2 DMZ.

How to Get the Veterinarian Key in Warzone 2 DMZ

You will be able to get the Veterinarian Key in Warzone 2 DMZ by completing the Tier 2 Anti-Air mission, which you can unlock by reaching Level 4 with the Black Maus faction. It is also possible to get the key by opening crates in the like all over the map, as well as by completing HVT Contracts featuring it.

Where to Use the Veterinarian Key

After getting the Veterinarian Key, you will be able to use it to open the doors inside the Animal Care facility located inside the Zoo. The building will be located under the D7 sector. You can check out the building’s exact location in the map below.

Inside the locked rooms in the facility, you will be able to find a wide array of items. In our case, we were even able to find a Restaurant Briefcase Key.

How to Complete the Anti-Air Mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

You can easily complete the Anti-Air Mission in Warzone 2 DMZ by capturing two SAM Sites during a single deployment and then opening a Supply Drop. You will be able to locate the Sam sites by first heading to the areas marked with a missile on the map, as you can see below.

After arriving at the marked spot, you will be able to capture the site by interacting with it and then staying in the area until the capture is completed. Once you capture two sites, just wait until the second one intercepts a supply drop and then head to the marked spot to open it and complete the mission.

This guide was made while playing Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: Warzone DMZ on PlayStation 5.

