Where to Find and Use the Stadium Key in Warzone 2 DMZ

Like many of the other locked areas in Warzone 2 DMZ, you will be able to find a great deal of loot by unlocking the doors inside of the Stadium. A feat you can only do by using the right type of keys. Now, here’s where to find, as well as where to use the Stadium Key in Warzone 2 DMZ.

Warzone 2 DMZ Stadium Key: How to Get and Where to Use

You will be able to get the Stadium Key in Warzone 2 DMZ by completing an HVT Contract featuring it. It’s important to point out that the key featured on each Contract will be randomly selected, so it may take a while for you to get it. It is also possible to get the key by killing NPCs and opening bags, containers, and the like across Vondel.

After obtaining the key, you will be able to use it by heading to the stadium and then interacting with any of the X Marked Doors in the area. You will be able to find the Stadium in Vondel’s sector F6.

Once inside, you will be welcomed by a large group of enemies, so be ready. The Stadium will also feature a wide array of randomly selected contraband weapons as well as a few key items. In our case, we were even able to even find a Golden RAAL MG in the area.

How to Open the Stadium Doors Without the Stadium Key

If you could not find a Stadium Key, you can do as we did during our first visit and use a Skeleton Key to unlock the doors of the Stadium.

Where to Find the Golden RAAL MG in Warzone DMZ

After entering the interior of the stadium, we were able to find the Golden RAAL MG on the first floor. More specifically, we were able to find the weapon resting against a wall in the lobby located right from the elevator pitch and in front of the bathrooms.

This guide was made while playing Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: Warzone DMZ on PlayStation 5.

