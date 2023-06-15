Where is the Phalanx Dead Drop at the University Location in Warzone 2 DMZ?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you’re working through the Icebreaker mission in Warzone 2 DMZ, you might be searching for the Phalanx Dead Drop at the University, which is just the Vondel University Dead Drop. This Dead Drop is hard to find — here is the exact location of the Vondel Phalanx Dead Drop at the University in Warzone 2 DMZ.

Warzone 2 DMZ: Vondel University Dead Drop Location, Explained

The Phalanx Dead Drop at the University for the Icebreaker mission, or the Vondel University Dead Drop for players not on the Icebreaker mission in DMZ, is actually not found at the University POI. The University features one big campus that sits on the north side of the river and in Vondel — but that’s not where you’ll find the Phalanx Dead Drop at the University.

To complete the Icebreaker mission and know exactly where the Vondel University Dead Drop is — because you won’t forget its location after running around the University only to miss it entirely like I did — the Phalanx Dead Drop at the Vondel University Dead Drop is located on the street directly south of the river that divides University and Graveyard.

While on the Graveyard side, go to the northernmost corner to find the Vondel University Dead Drop sitting beside this building on the west side.

It’s misleading that the Icebreaker mission says the “Phalanx Dead Drop at the University” when it is technically at Graveyard, but all you need to do if you’re completing that mission is to toss the tracker and letter into this Dead Drop.

If you aren’t on the Icebreaker mission, you can use the Vondel University Dead Drop to lower your Insured Weapon cooldown, net some cash, and clear your backpack of clutter. While you are in Vondel, you might as well learn what the Vondel Weapon Case rewards are and how to get them.

- This article was updated on June 15th, 2023