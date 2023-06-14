All Warzone DMZ Vondel Weapon Case Rewards, Explained

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Warzone 2 DMZ Vondel is a new map introduced in Season 4 and there are six new rewards for extracting Weapon Cases. These rewards range from vehicle skins, calling cards, emblems, loading screens, and a Sniper Rifle. Here are all the Vondel weapon case rewards and how to get them in Warzone 2 DMZ.

Related: Warzone 2 DMZ Laswell’s Letter Mission Guide: Where is the Upload Station?

Warzone 2 DMZ: All Vondel Weapon Case Rewards

If you’re not actively completing DMZ missions like Ashika Recon, you can work your way through all six Vondel Weapon Case rewards. These six rewards are different than the Al Mazrah Weapon Case rewards, Ashika Island Weapon Case rewards, Building 21 Weapon Case rewards, and Koschei Complex Weapon Case rewards.

If you’re new to Weapon Cases in DMZ, all you need to do to get a Vondel Weapon Case reward is to find the Weapon Case and extract it. The Vondel Weapon Case is found by finding and defeating Bullfrog, the Vondel boss. Only one person can take the Weapon Case and extract it, so be sure to share — or don’t, it’s DMZ!

One more thing — the Weapon Case rewards are unlocked in succession, one after another. In other words, after extracting a Vondel Weapon Case, you get the first reward. Do it again, and you get the second reward, and so on. Here are all the Vondel Weapon Case rewards in Warzone 2 DMZ:

Vondel Weapon Case reward 1 – Neptune’s Wake Vehicle Skin

Vondel Weapon Case reward 2 – First Mission Calling Card

Vondel Weapon Case reward 3 – Shark Attack Calling Card

Vondel Weapon Case reward 4 – Speeder Emblem

Vondel Weapon Case reward 5 – Loading Screen Steady Approach

Vondel Weapon Case reward 6 – Sniper Rifle Between the Eyes

Once you’ve unlocked all Vondel Weapon Cases or need a break, you can check out how to unlock all the vest barter recipes since they are locked behind Faction Reputation.

- This article was updated on June 14th, 2023