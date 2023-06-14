Warzone 2 DMZ Laswell’s Letter Mission Guide: Where is the Upload Station?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Laswell’s Letter is the first Warzone 2 DMZ Story Mission for Black Mous Tier 1. To access the other Factions and unlock more missions, you need to complete Laswell’s Letter. Since the instructions are vague, here is exactly how to complete the Laswell’s Letter mission in DMZ.

How to Read the Laswell’s Letter Note in DMZ

The first requirement to complete Laswell’s Letter in DMZ is to “read Laswell’s Letter in the notes menu.” The notes menu is accessed by selecting Mission Objectives on the DMZ Lobby screen. From here, scroll right to Notes.

Laswell’s Letter is the first note in the Al Mazrah tab. The note has instructions that are vague — go to an upload station and resume the upload.

Laswell’s Letter Upload Station DMZ Location

Since Laswell’s Letter is in the Al Mazrah tab, the Laswell’s Letter mission can only be completed in Al Mazrah, so deploy into Al Mazrah when you’re ready.

Your first objective is to find the “upload station at the top of a radio tower. When I spawned into Al Mazrah, I saw a white and red radio tower right next to me in Al Safwa Quarry. However, radio towers are all over Al Mazrah and all of them can be used to complete the Laswell’s Letter mission.

You need to have the Laswell’s Letter mission equipped to see this, but once you climb to the top of any radio tower in Al Mazrah, you’ll see a console with a “begin upload” prompt. Begin the upload and wait for the bar to fill. When I did this, no enemies attacked me or noticed me, so lie low and wait for the upload to complete.

When the upload is complete, you’ve finished the Laswell’s Letter mission in DMZ! Well done! You’ll hear a voice talk to you and share some lore about Black Mous, but most importantly, you don’t need to exfiltrate successfully to complete the mission.

Of course, exfiling successfully will get you closer to unlocking the ISO 45 SMG, but you can rest assured knowing that Laswell’s Letter is complete.

