How to Unlock ISO 45 SMG in Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2, & DMZ

Image: Activision

ISO 45 is a new SMG introduced in Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2, and DMZ Season 4. The way to unlock ISO 45 is straightforward, but not easy. Here is how to get ISO 45 in Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2, and DMZ.

Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2, DMZ ISO 45: How to Get, Explained

After learning how to unlock the other Call of Duty Season 4 weapon, the Tempus Razorback Assault Rifle, you’ll likely want to know how to get the ISO 45 SMG in Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2, and DMZ. The only way to get it is through the Season 4 Battle Pass.

ISO 45 can’t be acquired through any other means except through the Season 4 Battle Pass. After Season 4 ends, you’ll likely earn ISO 45 through a weapon platform, but for now, you need to earn as much XP as possible to get ISO 45.

In fact, the ISO 45 SMG is unlocked through the Season 4 Battle Pass Sector D19. Sector D19 is quite a ways away from the starting tile; and if you’re new to Call of Duty, you need to unlock a pathway of tiles until you get to Sector D19. This means that getting ISO 45 will take some time, but it’ll be worth it.

Best ISO 45 SMG Loadout, Explained

The ISO 45 SMG is a powerful weapon that shoots .45 auto rounds. If you want a weapon that’ll quickly dispatch an area with many enemies, the ISO 45 SMG is a great pick.

While ISO 45 is an SMG, it doesn’t have the same fast fire rate as some others. It hits harder, but will only be effective if you can land every shot.

In my opinion, the only thing ISO 45 needs is tons of stability and an extended magazine. For the best ISO 45 loadout, focus on equipping a big magazine and then all the best stability enhancers — a solid foregrip, a nice reflex scope, and a stock.

- This article was updated on June 14th, 2023