How to Unlock Wallet in Warzone 2 DMZ

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 season 4 brings excellent new content for players. DMZ is getting some love with updates as they introduce a brand new feature called the Wallet. The Wallet will be a game-changer for the mode as it allows players to carry over hard-earned cash acquired from extraction and use it in future DMZ matches. This guide will cover unlocking the Wallet in Warzone 2 DMZ to reap its helpful benefits.

How to Unlock the Wallet in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ

Season 4 of Warzone 2 DMZ introduced a new hub called the Forward Operating Base (FOB). This hub will act as a menu for players to track their objectives and missions and acquire various upgrades for their loadout. The Wallet is simple to unlock at the Forward Operating Base, considering all you need to do is accept a FOB objective. Once players have accepted a FOB objective, the Wallet feature will now appear in the loadout choices before leaving for infiltration.

How Does the Wallet Work in Warzone 2 DMZ?

The Wallet feature will allow players to save money from extraction and use it on the next infiltration. The Wallet is what players have been hoping for, considering there is nothing worst than getting a whole boatload of cash to lose all of it after the extraction. The new money-saving mechanic will make DMZ mode feel more rewarding. Players can also use the money saved in the Wallet elsewhere — such as Exclusion Zones.

Players can upgrade the Wallet as they take on more missions and objectives, enabling it to hold more money than it previously could. In fact, plenty of new upgrades are included in the Warzone 2 DMZ season 4, such as a Stash Expansion that players can upgrade around five times — allowing for a larger capacity in-game.

There is plenty to learn about in the new season of Warzone 2 DMZ. Check out the entire season notes for DMZ on the official Call of Duty blog page to learn more!

