Warzone 2 DMZ has plenty of opportunities for you to gain a lot of experience points and the same is true for earning Faction Reputation. If you are trying to work out how to gain a lot of it then we have you covered. This article will take you through how to earn Faction Reputation fast in Warzone 2 DMZ for the seasons ahead.

Best Way to Earn Faction Reputation Quickly in Warzone 2 DMZ

In order to earn Faction Reputation fast you will want to complete as many easy missions as possible first. I would personally recommend completing “Hostiles Located” and “Information Seeker” for Black Mous before anything else. For the easy faction missions, you will want to be on the lookout for any that are related to “pinging”/”killing” in any way.

You will receive 100 Faction Reputation experience by completing the tier 1 missions and you only need to reach 200 Reputation to rank up the Black Mous faction for example. Very quickly you will gain more reputation while working your way through the missions. Not only that but by completing Forward Operating Base objectives you can get access to Urgent Missions that will reward even more Faction XP when completed.

All in all, the best way to earn Faction Reputation is to complete Urgent Missions and/or complete the easier missions on offer first, then pivot to the more difficult missions.

What is Faction Reputation For in Warzone 2 DMZ?

Faction Reputation is simply what you need to level up factions in the game —acting as your standing with a group. Once you level up factions, you may find that the higher-level tiers offer better rewards for completing missions from that set. Along with this, you also unlock specific faction story missions once you are reputation level three. Other factions are also unlocked by completing certain missions which we have listed below.

Overview of Faction unlock requirements:

White Lotus — Complete “Mysterious Letter” in the Black Mous faction.

— Complete “Mysterious Letter” in the Black Mous faction. Crown — Own Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and complete “Stronghold Reacquisition” for White Lotus.

— Own Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and complete “Stronghold Reacquisition” for White Lotus. Phalanx — Complete the “Icebreaker” mission in the Black Mous faction.

— Complete the “Icebreaker” mission in the Black Mous faction. Black Mous — Automatically unlocked.

Now that you know how to gain Faction Reputation quickly, you can dive back into the action and experience the thrill of gaining even better rewards from factions.

