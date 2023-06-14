COD Warzone 2 Ghost of Akihabara Bundle: Release Date, Price, and Skins

Image: Activision

Call of Duty Warzone 2 has had an array of bundles/Tracer Packs appear since its launch, and one of these is the Ghost of Akihabara Bundle. Many will want to get their hands on the pack since it is another they can add to their collection. This article will take you through everything you need to know about the Call of Duty Warzone 2 Bundle.

Warzone 2 Ghost of Akihabara Bundle Release Date and Price

The Ghost of Akihabara Bundle is set for release during Season 04. The developers as of the time of writing have only stated “in-season” for a general release timeframe. We think it is likely that the bundle may appear around the middle of the season which would be in July/August 2023. Of course, it could be earlier or later so be sure to keep an eye on any of the official communications sent out by the developers.

The price of the Ghost of Akihabara Tracer Pack will be 2400 COD Points — around $20 in total. It will be up to your personal opinion if you feel like the pack is worth it, but when you make your decision you will be able to purchase it from the store when it is available.

All Call of Duty Warzone 2 Ghost of Akihabara Skins and Pack Contents

In total, the Ghost of Akihabara Tracer Pack will have seven offerings for you. The most notable of which we think are the Ghost Senpai skin and the new Unrivaled assault rifle which is even animated. All of the pack contents have been listed below for you to refer back to whenever you may need it.

Ghost Senpai — Skin for Ghost

— Skin for Ghost Unrivaled (animated) Assault Rifle — Weapon

— Weapon Senpai Ride — Vehicle skin

— Vehicle skin Bulldozer Shotgun — Blueprint

— Blueprint Cyber Ghost — Emblem

— Emblem Ghost in Green — Vinyl

— Vinyl Skyline Escape — Loading Screen

Of course, the Skyline Escape loading screen may also offer some unique flare for your wait times so the cosmetics can be beneficial. Deciding if you really want to splash out $20 for all of this though will take time: no matter what you choose to do, Season 04 has plenty on offer for anyone.

- This article was updated on June 14th, 2023