COD Warzone 2 Crash Bandicoot Bundle: Release Date, Price, and Skins

New seasons of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 bring fans new maps, game modes — and, most importantly, skins. With the release of Season 4, there is an upcoming skin that players wouldn’t expect in the first-person shooter — Crash Bandicoot. The Crash Bandicoot crossover will add a bundle to Call of Duty to celebrate the upcoming Crash Team Rumble. This guide will cover everything you need to know about the COD Warzone 2 Crash Bandicoot Bundle, including release date, price, and skins.
Crash Bandicoot Bundle “Tracer Pack” for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will be available on June 20, 2023 — the exact release date for Crash Team Rumble. The bundle will cost those who are interested 1,800 COD Points, which is equivalent to $12.
The Bundle includes two blueprints for Sniper and SMG weapons and a lethal skin — a first for the series. Hilariously enough, the bundle will also replace the Frag Grenade skin with a “Wumpa” grenade resembling a fruit from the famous Crash Bandicoot series. Additionally, players can expect simple cosmetics such as an ATV Skin, three stickers, and a brand-new loading screen that represents Crash Bandicoot and friends. Below is a complete list of everything included in the Crash Bandicoot Bundle when it becomes available on June 20, 2023.
- N.Sanity Sniper Rifle Weapon Blueprint
- Lets Rumble SMG Weapon Blueprint
- First-ever Lethal Equipment Skin
- Wumpa Grenade Skin
- Team Bandicoot ATV Skin
- Crash Clash Loading Screen
- Bumpa Berry Sticker
- Quad Damage Sticker
- Golden Wumpa Sticker
- The Myth, The Legend Emblem
The Crash Bandicoot Bundle is looking to add some humor to the intense first-person shooter, so make sure to buy it when it becomes available. Players can purchase it directly from the in-game Call of Duty store! For further information on the new bundle, feel free to check out the official Call of Duty blog — where Activision goes into further detail.
- This article was updated on June 14th, 2023