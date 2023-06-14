COD Warzone 2 Crash Bandicoot Bundle: Release Date, Price, and Skins

Image: Activision

New seasons of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 bring fans new maps, game modes — and, most importantly, skins. With the release of Season 4, there is an upcoming skin that players wouldn’t expect in the first-person shooter — Crash Bandicoot. The Crash Bandicoot crossover will add a bundle to Call of Duty to celebrate the upcoming Crash Team Rumble. This guide will cover everything you need to know about the COD Warzone 2 Crash Bandicoot Bundle, including release date, price, and skins.

Crash Bandicoot Bundle for Call of Duty Warzone 2 Release Date, Price, and Skins

Crash Bandicoot Bundle “Tracer Pack” for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will be available on June 20, 2023 — the exact release date for Crash Team Rumble. The bundle will cost those who are interested 1,800 COD Points, which is equivalent to $12.

The Bundle includes two blueprints for Sniper and SMG weapons and a lethal skin — a first for the series. Hilariously enough, the bundle will also replace the Frag Grenade skin with a “Wumpa” grenade resembling a fruit from the famous Crash Bandicoot series. Additionally, players can expect simple cosmetics such as an ATV Skin, three stickers, and a brand-new loading screen that represents Crash Bandicoot and friends. Below is a complete list of everything included in the Crash Bandicoot Bundle when it becomes available on June 20, 2023.

N.Sanity Sniper Rifle Weapon Blueprint

Lets Rumble SMG Weapon Blueprint

First-ever Lethal Equipment Skin

Wumpa Grenade Skin

Team Bandicoot ATV Skin

Crash Clash Loading Screen

Bumpa Berry Sticker

Quad Damage Sticker

Golden Wumpa Sticker

The Myth, The Legend Emblem

The Crash Bandicoot Bundle is looking to add some humor to the intense first-person shooter, so make sure to buy it when it becomes available. Players can purchase it directly from the in-game Call of Duty store! For further information on the new bundle, feel free to check out the official Call of Duty blog — where Activision goes into further detail.

- This article was updated on June 14th, 2023