When is Vondel Getting Normal Battle Royale in Call of Duty Warzone 2?

Image: Activision

Activision has released some new information detailing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 season 4 content — and a lot is coming. The new content includes seven new multiplayer maps, a new medium-sized Warzone map called “Vondel,” and more. Battle Royale fans may want to try out the famous mode on the new map, but, unfortunately, players will have to wait a bit for the mode to become available. This guide will cover when Battle Royale Mode becomes available on the new map Vondel in Call of Duty Warzone 2.

When Will Battle Royale be Available for Vondel in Call of Duty Warzone 2?

While players will have access to a large variety of content when the new season of Call of Duty Warzone 2 launches on June 14, Battle Royale mode will be available mid-season of season 4. According to an official Call of Duty blog post, Battle Royale will come mid-season along with a brand-new subterranean Gulag for Vondel. The blog post continues to mention that mid-season will also include a new quest and the return of the Occupation Scan Public Event.

Season 4 is planned to run from June 14 through July 7, 2023 — so mid-season should land around the end of June. So the good news is that die-hard Battle Royale fans won’t have to wait too long to try out the mode on the Vondel map.

While Battle Royale is definitely what players look forward to most — there is still a lot to love when season 4 officially launches. For example, a new mode called “Lockdown” will be available for players to try at launch, inspired by the multiplayer game mode “Hardpoint.” This brand-new mode aims for players to participate in Quads and capture zones around the map, where whoever holds the most zones the longest wins the match. It sounds like a fun time!

If you’re interested in discovering more about Season 4 of Warzone 2 — feel free to check out the official Call of Duty blog post, where Activision goes into full detail on what to expect.

- This article was updated on June 13th, 2023