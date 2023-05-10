How do Deployment Fees Work in Warzone 2 Ranked? Full Deployment Fee List

Image: Infinity Ward

Ranked play is here for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, and players are dying to show off their skills and make it to the top. Besides the competitive aspect of the mode, Ranked Play also brings a new feature called “Deployment Fees.” Deployment Fees act as an in-game currency that players can collect through excelling in the matches that push them to higher rankings. Here is everything you need to know about how Deployment Fees work in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Ranked Play.

Deployment Fees in Warzone 2 Ranked Play, Explained

During Ranked Play, players will earn a Skill Rating (SR) based on their performance in the match. According to the official Call of Duty website, Skill Ratings are determined based on the number of kills a player gets, assists, kills by your squad, and the final placement in the match, such as first, second, or third. The more matches a player participates in — the higher the chance of collecting more Skill Rating points.

This brings us to Deployment Fees. A Deployment Fee is deducted from a player’s Skill Rating total at the beginning of each match. The amount deducted is higher for players in a higher Skill Division — for example, Bronze division has no deployment fee, while the Crimson division goes up to around 100 Skill Rating points per Deployment Fee. Continue reading for a complete list of Deployment Fees with each division.

Full Deployment Fee List

Here is a complete list of all deployment fees in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Ranked Play.

Bronze I-III – No Deployment Fee

Silver I – 10 SR

Silver II – 14 SR

Silver III – 18 SR

Gold I – 23 SR

Gold II – 28 SR

Gold III – 33 SR

Platinum I – 39 SR

Platinum II – 45 SR

Platinum III – 51 SR

Diamond I – 58 SR

Diamond II – 65 SR

Diamond III – 72 SR

Crimson I – 80 SR

Crimson II – 90 SR

Crimson III – 100 SR

Iridescent and Top 250 – 110 SR + 10 SR every 500 SR above 10,000 up to a max Deployment Fee of –210 SR

- This article was updated on May 10th, 2023