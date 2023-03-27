Best Guns, Loadouts, and Attachments in DMZ, Warzone 2, and MW2

If you want to dominate in Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2, or DMZ, you need to have the best guns with the best attachments and the best loadouts. While the meta in each of these games changes often, there are a handful of guns and loadouts that always dominate.
Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2, and DMZ use the same guns, so the best guns in one game easily transfer to being the best guns in another game. These are the best guns in the game that cover all of the bases of the combat scenarios you’ll encounter when playing any Call of Duty game mode.
Best Guns, Loadouts, and Attachments in Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2, and DMZ
M4
The M4 is the most classic and reliable option in Modern Warfare 2. This gun has been around since the beginning and is a solid pick since it has great range and rate of fire. It’s easy to use but will secure numerous kills.
Best M4 Attachments
- Muzzle: Echoline GS-X Suppressor
- Barrel: Tempus Hightower 20′ Bai
- Laser: 4MW Laser Box
- Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot
- Magazine: 45- Sound Mag
Best Perks for M4
- Base Perk 1: Tracker
- Base Perk 2: Battle Hardened
- Bonus Perk: Fast Hands
- Ultimate Perk: Ghost
Kastov-74u
While the recoil on the Kastov-74u can be hard to tame, the rate of fire absolutely shreds opponents. If you like playing up close and personal, you can’t get better than the Kastov-74u.
Best Kastov-74u Attachments
- Muzzle: Echoline GS-X Suppressor
- Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot
- Laser: 4MW Laser Box
- Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90
Best Perks for Kastov-74u
- Base Perk 1: Scavenger
- Base Perk 2: Tracker
- Bonus Perk: Fast Hands
- Ultimate Perk: Ghost
RPK
While the Kastov-74u is perfect for close quarters and the M4 is versatile for mid-range, the best mid- to long-range weapon is the RPK. If you want something that is a little slower but still unbelievably powerful, the RPK is the gun for you.
Best RPK Attachments
- Barrel: TAC 597 Barrel.
- Muzzle: Kasovia DX 90.
- Under barrel: FSS Sharkfin 90.
- Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser.
- Optic: Schlager 3.4X
Best Perks for RPK
- Base Perk 1: Overkill
- Base Perk 2: Battle Hardened
- Bonus Perk: Fast Hands
- Ultimate Perk: Ghost
Victus XMR
There are a lot of great snipers in Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2, and DMZ, but the Victus XMR is amazing, especially in DMZ and Warzone 2, because it can one-shot enemy players with three shields. It is a bolt-action gun that is essential for sniper lovers.
Best Victus XMR Attachments
- Muzzle: Bruen Counter-Ops
- Barrel: Mack 8 33.5 Super
- Optic: SP-X 80 6.6X
- Stock: XRK Rise 50
- Rear Grip: Bruen Q900
Best Perks for Victus XMR
- Base Perk 1: Scavenger
- Base Perk 2: Overkill
- Bonus Perk: Cold Blooded
- Ultimate Perk: Ghost
