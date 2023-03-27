Best Guns, Loadouts, and Attachments in DMZ, Warzone 2, and MW2

Image: Activision

If you want to dominate in Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2, or DMZ, you need to have the best guns with the best attachments and the best loadouts. While the meta in each of these games changes often, there are a handful of guns and loadouts that always dominate.

Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2, and DMZ use the same guns, so the best guns in one game easily transfer to being the best guns in another game. These are the best guns in the game that cover all of the bases of the combat scenarios you’ll encounter when playing any Call of Duty game mode.

Best Guns, Loadouts, and Attachments in Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2, and DMZ

M4

The M4 is the most classic and reliable option in Modern Warfare 2. This gun has been around since the beginning and is a solid pick since it has great range and rate of fire. It’s easy to use but will secure numerous kills.

Best M4 Attachments

Muzzle: Echoline GS-X Suppressor

Echoline GS-X Suppressor Barrel: Tempus Hightower 20′ Bai

Tempus Hightower 20′ Bai Laser: 4MW Laser Box

4MW Laser Box Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Cronen Mini Red Dot Magazine: 45- Sound Mag

Best Perks for M4

Base Perk 1: Tracker

Tracker Base Perk 2: Battle Hardened

Battle Hardened Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Kastov-74u

While the recoil on the Kastov-74u can be hard to tame, the rate of fire absolutely shreds opponents. If you like playing up close and personal, you can’t get better than the Kastov-74u.

Best Kastov-74u Attachments

Muzzle: Echoline GS-X Suppressor

Echoline GS-X Suppressor Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Cronen Mini Red Dot Laser: 4MW Laser Box

4MW Laser Box Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

Best Perks for Kastov-74u

Base Perk 1: Scavenger

Scavenger Base Perk 2: Tracker

Tracker Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Ghost

RPK

While the Kastov-74u is perfect for close quarters and the M4 is versatile for mid-range, the best mid- to long-range weapon is the RPK. If you want something that is a little slower but still unbelievably powerful, the RPK is the gun for you.

Best RPK Attachments

Barrel : TAC 597 Barrel.

: TAC 597 Barrel. Muzzle : Kasovia DX 90.

: Kasovia DX 90. Under barrel : FSS Sharkfin 90.

: FSS Sharkfin 90. Laser : FSS OLE-V Laser.

: FSS OLE-V Laser. Optic: Schlager 3.4X

Best Perks for RPK

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Battle Hardened

Battle Hardened Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Victus XMR

There are a lot of great snipers in Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2, and DMZ, but the Victus XMR is amazing, especially in DMZ and Warzone 2, because it can one-shot enemy players with three shields. It is a bolt-action gun that is essential for sniper lovers.

Best Victus XMR Attachments

Muzzle: Bruen Counter-Ops

Bruen Counter-Ops Barrel: Mack 8 33.5 Super

Mack 8 33.5 Super Optic: SP-X 80 6.6X

SP-X 80 6.6X Stock: XRK Rise 50

XRK Rise 50 Rear Grip: Bruen Q900

Best Perks for Victus XMR

Base Perk 1: Scavenger

Scavenger Base Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Bonus Perk: Cold Blooded

Cold Blooded Ultimate Perk: Ghost

