How to Get Tempus Torrent in Warzone 2 DMZ

Image: Infinity Ward

Season 2 Reloaded has officially begun in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 and that means we have a new gun called Tempus Torrent. This weapon is a mid- to long-range DMR that is part of the M4 platform. There are several ways to unlock the Tempus Torrent in Warzone 2 DMZ and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, so let’s get to it.

How to Get Tempus Torrent in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 DMZ

There are three ways to get Tempus Torrent. The first is through buying it in a bundle in the in-game Call of Duty store. The second way is unlocking it by completing a Weapon Challenge in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The third is by extracting Tempus Torrent in DMZ.

The easiest way to get Tempus Torrent is to buy it from the shop. However, if you want to save your money, simply launch into Modern Warfare 2 and complete the Weapon Challenge. All you need to do is get 25 Marksman Rifle double kills. This is easily done in the Ground War game mode.

If you don’t own Modern Warfare 2 or want to have the satisfaction of unlocking Tempus Torrent on your own without money, the last and hardest way to unlock Tempus Torrent is by extracting it in DMZ.

Currently, we know that you can find and extract the Tempus Torrent in Warzone 2 DMZ, but we don’t know exactly how or where. Players have reported finding Tempus Torrent on random NPCs, so you can enter Ashika Island or Al Mazrah and eliminate enemies to try and get lucky with the Tempus Torrent.

Tempus Torrent is most likely gained by extracting a weapons case in DMZ. To do that, you need to locate the yellow weapons case on the map, secure it, and exfil with it to get the reward. If you have gone through all the Ashika Island weapons case rewards, you’ll likely get the Tempus Torrent.

- This article was updated on March 17th, 2023