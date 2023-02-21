All Ashika Island Weapons Case Rewards in Warzone 2 DMZ

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Ashika Island in Warzone 2 DMZ has a new weapons case to snag and exfil with. If you successfully exfil with the weapons case, you’ll permanently unlock a cosmetic or a blueprint. Here are all the rewards found in the Ashika Island weapons case in DMZ.

Warzone 2 DMZ Ashika Island Weapons Case Rewards, Explained

There are seven weapons case rewards specific to Ashika Island. As mentioned previously, the rewards range from cosmetics like emblems, calling cards, and loading screens to full-on weapon blueprints.

You’ll unlock all seven weapons case rewards in a specific order. In descending order, here are the Ashika Island weapons case rewards:

Backup Plan Handgun Blueprint

Aces Emblem

Full House Calling Card

Bear With Me Weapon Sticker

Triple Threat Loading Screen

Full House Emblem

Fight Night TAQ-56 Blueprint

Getting all seven weapons case rewards is no easy feat. To do it, you need to unlock the Tsuki Castle doors, eliminate all of the heavily armored combatants inside, kill the Bombmaker, and then snag the weapons case.

Once you are in possession of the weapons case, every live player on the map will be alerted to your position at all times. In other words, everyone will be gunning for you and your weapons case.

With the weapons case in hand, you need to exfil as soon as possible. If you are successful, you need to do it six more times to get all of the rewards available on Ashika Island. Good luck!

Follow our guides for more specific instructions on getting into Tsuki Castle and defeating the Bombmaker, but for your convenience, the best advice we have to give here is to eliminate the roaming robot in the courtyard, scan it, and open the Tsuki Castle doors. Before you enter the castle, you can pick off a lot of the enemies inside by shooting them through the windows outside.

With luck and patience, you’ll score all seven Ashika Island weapons case rewards. If you need a break from that grind and want to complete something else that’s almost equally as hard, finish the Untraceable mission.

- This article was updated on February 21st, 2023