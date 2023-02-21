Warzone 2 DMZ Untraceable Mission Guide: How to Take the Weapon From the Sattiq Dead Drop

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The last mission for the tier two Legion faction is called Untraceable in Warzone 2 DMZ and it can be a tough one. While it isn’t as random as the Commanding Intel mission, the steps can be hard to complete in one deployment. Here’s how to complete the Untraceable mission in DMZ.

How to Take the Weapon From the Sattiq Dead Drop in DMZ

If you have the mission equipped, the first thing you need to do is go to the Sattiq dead drop location and get the weapon stored inside. But first, you need to find the Sattiq dead drop.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In the image above, you’ll see the exact location of the Sattiq dead drop. This place is heavily guarded by enemies, so be sure to carefully take them all out, or rush in, grab the gun, and leave as soon as possible.

The gun you will receive is the SP-X 80. You need to use this weapon to kill the Chemist, so store it in your large backpack or equip it now.

How to Use the Weapon to Kill the Chemist in the Same Deployment

As mentioned before, you now need to use the SP-X 80 to take out the Chemist. If you don’t know, the Chemist is the boss in Al Mazrah. He spawns in different locations, but to always find him, go into the radiation zone (bring a gas mask or two).

The SP-X 80 isn’t the most ideal weapon to kill the Chemist, especially since you’re trying to rush in and out thanks to the radiation. Plus, the heavily armored enemies around the Chemist don’t make things easier. Our best advice is to go in with a squad. The bad news is that this objective is just hard, so try your best to survive and defeat the Chemist with the SP-X 80.

If you have to do it solo, try your best to identify where the Chemist is before going into the radiation. From cover, carefully break the Chemist’s shields with a different weapon and then go for the final headshot with the SP-X 80. It’s going to be hard, but if you are careful, you can kill the Chemist. Be sure to keep the SP-X 80, but also take the M13B as it is one of the best weapons in the game.

How to Return the Weapon to the Same Dead Drop in the Same Deployment in DMZ

With the hard stuff out of the way, return to the Sattiq dead drop and ditch the SP-X 80. When you drop the SP-X 80 in the Sattiq dead drop dumpster, you’ll finish the Untraceable mission.

It can be easy to mess up the ending, which is the last thing you want to do considering how much work it took to eliminate the Chemist with the SP-X 80. Continue to move with caution. Don’t rush anything and you’ll complete Untraceable.

Now that you have finished the Untraceable mission in DMZ, you can attempt to complete the Train Tracks mission.

- This article was updated on February 21st, 2023