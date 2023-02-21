How to Get a Bigger Backpack in Warzone 2 DMZ

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

As you go through DMZ, you’re bound to collect a considerable spectrum of items that will clog up space in your backpack, and if you’re an avid hoarder, you’ll quickly realize that it might be time to upgrade. Unfortunately, however, upgrading your bag in DMZ isn’t as simple as it sounds, and you’ll have to rely heavily on luck more than anything else should you need a few extra pockets to fill.

It’s essential to have ample storage in DMZ to ensure you’re capable of carrying a decent amount of items to sell to break even and make essential purchases for your next loadout. So, if you’re looking for a quick and easy way to get a larger bag to transport your goods, read on to discover where to look.

Where to Find a Bigger Bag in Warzone 2 DMZ

Unfortunately, getting a bigger bag in DMZ isn’t as easy as visiting a buy station and picking one up. Instead, you’ll have to rely on finding one while you’re exploring, which is entirely unpredictable due to the sporadic nature of loot spawns. Generally, looting bags and storage lockers is one of the best ways to stumble across a larger bag.

Generally, the larger buildings, which are heavily guarded by NPCs, tend to hold better loot compared to storage containers and bags you find scattered across the map, so if you and a few squadmates can take down any guards, they are your best point of call for an item as high-value as a larger backpack. Every map has a few ‘Bigger Backpacks,’ so there are no restrictions to specific locations either.

Once you have located a larger backpack, the good news is you’ll be able to equip it straight away and swap it for your smaller one, so you’ll immediately be able to pick up and gather more loot to make the most of a session.

