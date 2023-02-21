What is the Maximum Lobby Size in Warzone 2 DMZ?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Do you know the maximum lobby size in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ? The number may surprise you, considering Warzone accommodates around 150 players, while the game puts everyone on a gigantic map in the famous battle royale mode. Surprisingly, the DMZ lobby number is way less than that, and we have the answer for you in this article.

How Many Players Can Fit in the Lobby for DMZ?

Even though DMZ uses the same map as Warzone, Al Mazrah, the number of players the lobby holds is at a measly 66. This accounts for a little over one-third of the lobby size of Warzone, making you wonder why the developers decided to go with such a low number. It could be because plenty of enemy bots are in the mode.

Related: Where to Find and Kill Shadow Company Soldiers in Warzone 2 DMZ.

The fact that the lobby only holds 66 players can be frustrating or good, depending on how you look at it. On the good side of things, this makes the A.I enemies have a more prominent role in DMZ, and on the frustrating side, it can make the mode feel less competitive as a whole since there are fewer players to encounter.

Considering encountering other players is much more scarce in DMZ, the tension when you finally do increases, making the head-to-head combat much more intense. It is recommended to join the game with your friends or matchmake with two other people to add to your squad for a better chance at survival.

Having fewer players on the map also gives you more time to focus on the mode’s objectives, such as Commanding Intel Mission, finding the Travelers Luggage Key, or completing the Hideout Preparation Mission.It is unknown at the moment whether Infinity Ward will increase the number of players allowed in the lobby for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ, but if there are any updates regarding this, we will update you here.

- This article was updated on February 21st, 2023