How to Complete the Hideout Preparation Mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

The Hideout Preparation mission is a mission in Warzone 2 DMZ that can be very difficult to complete. To complete this mission, you’ll need to head out to Al Mazrah. Once there, you’ll need to find a water bottle, an emergency ration, and a bandage and place them in the smuggling tunnel in one deployment. Here is how to beat this challenging DMZ mission.

Where to Find One Water Bottle in DMZ

Water bottles are found at random in DMZ. In other words, there is no guaranteed spot to find a water bottle in Al Mazrah.

However, the best places to look for water bottles are hotels, gas stations, and restaurants. Head over to Yum Yum Burger since the odds of finding a water bottle there are gonna be a bit higher.

Where to Find One Bandage and One Emergency Ration in DMZ

Bandages and emergency rations are easier to find in DMZ. If you’ve finished the Health Conscious mission in DMZ, you know where to look for bandages. Luckily, emergency rations can be found around the same places.

The best places to find bandages and emergency rations are triage sites. These sites are marked with green tents. There are usually ambulances on site as well as plenty of first aid kits and supplies. You’ll find one bandage and one emergency ration before long.

Where to Find the Smuggling Tunnels in DMZ

If you have completed the Smuggling Tunnels mission, you know where the smuggling tunnels are. If not, they are located in Al Mazrah at a stronghold between Zarqwa Hydroelectric and Al Mazrah City.

The smuggling tunnels are crawling with heavily armored combatants, so bring a friend or two and some flashbangs. Once you have cleared out the tunnel, descend into the room down the hallway.

When you have arrived in the bigger circular room, continue left until you see a rock, a floodlight, and a large number of barrels rigged with explosives. Place the water bottle, the bandage, and the emergency ration on the rock, and you’ll complete the Hideout Preparation mission.

